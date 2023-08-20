9th Class Result 2023 to be announced next week

LAHORE - One of the most significant results in Pakistan is the 9th Class Result 2023. To earn a Matriculation degree, millions of students take the yearly Matric Part 1 and Part 2 exams.

The ninth-grade examinations must be taken and passed in order to earn a student's matriculation, which is their first academic degree.

There are distinct boards in each province where students can enrol and take their yearly examinations. Students are now eagerly awaiting the results of the ninth grade after the board previously revealed the results of the tenth grade.

The 9th grade results for 2023 are keenly awaited by all students however, according to the board's announcement, results will be released on August 22 at 10:00 AM. The announcement of the 9th Result on the same day and time is anticipated by all Punjab Boards.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Results 2023

The main platform for accessing results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.

Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.

Faisalabad: 800240

Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295

Gujranwala: 800299

Bahawalpur: 800298

Sargodha: 800290

Sahiwal: 800292

Multan: 800293

Earlier, the annual examination of class 9th exams started on April 18, and class 10th exams were held in the first half of April.