Pakistan exports first shipment of camel milk powder to China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched a new trade route by exporting its first shipment of camel milk powder to China.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the related ceremony as the chief guest.

The minister stated that Pakistan’s dairy products are finding new opportunities in international markets. The export of camel milk powder will significantly boost the national economy and inject fresh energy into the agricultural sector.

He further shared that the Pakistani company “ELC Biotechnology” has signed export agreements with two major Chinese companies.

He added that these agreements will further strengthen agricultural and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Rana Tanveer described the export of camel milk powder as a new milestone in the stabilization of Pakistan’s agricultural economy.