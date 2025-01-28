Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan denied permission to talk with sons over phone

Pti Founding Leader Ali Khan Announces Movement For Imran Khans Release

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been detailed in Adiala jail for several months, was not granted permission to talk to his sons over a phone call.

Jail Superintendent Ghafoor Anjum told Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that as per the rules, the former prime minister cannot make phone calls to his children abroad.

He stated this during the hearing of a petition related to the request for personal meetings between Imran Khan and his physician, wife, and phone calls with his sons.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ghafoorr Anjum appeared in court.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked the superintendent what facilities have been provided to the petitioner.

Anjum informed the court that Imran Khan has been provided all facilities under Category B, including a TV and newspapers, and even a personal cook. He is allowed visits up to four times in a week.

CJ Farooq remarked that the petition also included a request for phone calls with his children, to which the superintendent of Adiala Jail explained that they cannot facilitate international calls because there are 8,000 prisoners in the jail. If such permission is granted, other prisoners could challenge it in court.

He further added that there are prisoners from 25 foreign countries, and if one prisoner is allowed to make such calls, it could set a precedent.

“Jail rules and the government do not allow international calls,” he added.

The superintendent also highlighted that visits are happening regularly, but when the trial begins, meetings are postponed.

After hearing the arguments, the high court disposed of the petition seeking various facilities for Imran Khan in jail.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.8 281.4
Euro 291.75 294.5
UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 738.1 746.1
Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit 62.14 62.74
New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal 722.4 730.9
Qatari Riyal 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search