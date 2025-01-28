Imran Khan denied permission to talk with sons over phone

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been detailed in Adiala jail for several months, was not granted permission to talk to his sons over a phone call.

Jail Superintendent Ghafoor Anjum told Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that as per the rules, the former prime minister cannot make phone calls to his children abroad.

He stated this during the hearing of a petition related to the request for personal meetings between Imran Khan and his physician, wife, and phone calls with his sons.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ghafoorr Anjum appeared in court.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked the superintendent what facilities have been provided to the petitioner.

Anjum informed the court that Imran Khan has been provided all facilities under Category B, including a TV and newspapers, and even a personal cook. He is allowed visits up to four times in a week.

CJ Farooq remarked that the petition also included a request for phone calls with his children, to which the superintendent of Adiala Jail explained that they cannot facilitate international calls because there are 8,000 prisoners in the jail. If such permission is granted, other prisoners could challenge it in court.

He further added that there are prisoners from 25 foreign countries, and if one prisoner is allowed to make such calls, it could set a precedent.

“Jail rules and the government do not allow international calls,” he added.

The superintendent also highlighted that visits are happening regularly, but when the trial begins, meetings are postponed.

After hearing the arguments, the high court disposed of the petition seeking various facilities for Imran Khan in jail.