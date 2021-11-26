Aleem Khan steps down as Punjab minister ‘to keep impartiality’

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who also held the portfolio of food minister, to resign from the posts.

The 49-year-old announced it on Twitter after a meeting with the prime minister. He said that he managed to convince the premier by giving strong reasons.

He told PM Imran Khan that resignation was vital to maintain impartiality as he has now become the owner of a private news channel.

میں اُن کا ممنون ھوں اُنہوں نے میری یہ گزارش تسلیم فرما لی ھے۔ میں اپنا استعفی وزیراعلی پنجاب کو بھجوا رہا ھوں 2/2 — Abdul Aleem Khan (@aleemkhan_pti) November 26, 2021

Aleem Khan thanked the prime minister for accepting his request and permitting him to resign. He added, “Now I am sending my resignation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar”.

The PTI leader had announced his decision to step down as minister in September. But, he had been waiting for the PM’s approval.