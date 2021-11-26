Senior Civil judge accused of rape, taking bribe arrested in KP

07:06 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Senior Civil judge accused of rape, taking bribe arrested in KP
Share

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a senior civil judge at the lower court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly raping a woman in Lower Dir.

A case was registered against the judge after the alleged victim lodged a complaint against him with the police.

The woman also underwent medical examination while a report is yet to come.

She also accused the judicial officer of taking Rs1.5 million on the pretext of arranging a government job for her sister.

Last year, the Sindh High Court had suspended a civil judge after he was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of ‘hearing’ her in his private chamber.

SHC also ordered an inquiry against the senior judicial magistrate in Sehwan for misconduct.

Pakistani cop, who cried rape, sacked for sharing ... 02:23 PM | 21 Nov, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH – In a bizarre incident in the country’s most populous province a female sub-inspector, who ...

More From This Category
Pakistan slashes phone call rates
08:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Pakistan welcomes US-Taliban talks amid ...
07:50 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Aleem Khan steps down as Punjab minister ‘to ...
06:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Police baton-charge people protesting against ...
06:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles jab in ...
04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
PIA becomes first airline to operate direct ...
02:00 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr