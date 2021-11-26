Senior Civil judge accused of rape, taking bribe arrested in KP
PESHAWAR – Police have arrested a senior civil judge at the lower court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly raping a woman in Lower Dir.
A case was registered against the judge after the alleged victim lodged a complaint against him with the police.
The woman also underwent medical examination while a report is yet to come.
She also accused the judicial officer of taking Rs1.5 million on the pretext of arranging a government job for her sister.
Last year, the Sindh High Court had suspended a civil judge after he was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of ‘hearing’ her in his private chamber.
SHC also ordered an inquiry against the senior judicial magistrate in Sehwan for misconduct.
