Sindh delays board exams amid spike in Covid cases

KARACHI - The Sindh government has postponed board exams for ninth and matric classes in Karachi as the provincial government has announced 10-day lockdown, starting from July 31, amid spike in coronavirus cases.

A notification by the higher-secondary board, the exams, which were scheduled to be held between July 31 to August 4, will now begin from August 9.

Meanwhile, Sukkur board and others have also announced to postpone the exams.

The provincial government has also decided to close all public and private universities till August 8.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown across the province with restrictions on transport and other sectors till August 8.