Sindh delays board exams amid spike in Covid cases

10:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sindh delays board exams amid spike in Covid cases
Share

KARACHI - The Sindh government has postponed board exams for ninth and matric classes in Karachi as the provincial government has announced 10-day lockdown, starting from July 31, amid spike in coronavirus cases.

A notification by the higher-secondary board, the exams, which were scheduled to be held between July 31 to August 4, will now begin from August 9.

Meanwhile, Sukkur board and others have also announced to postpone the exams. 

The provincial government has also decided to close all public and private universities till August 8.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown across the province with restrictions on transport and other sectors till August 8. 

Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi to stem ... 02:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday decided to impose an immediate lockdown in Karachi till August 8 to stem ...

More From This Category
Stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan is ...
08:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.71/litre ...
07:51 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistan rejects India’s false comments on AJK ...
07:19 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to attend Middle East Green Initiative ...
06:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistani Ertugrul! Interior Minister Sheikh ...
05:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sumbul Iqbal contracts coronavirus
03:32 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd birthday
09:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr