Pakistan appreciates US for providing COVID-19 essential supplies

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office has appreciated the US government for providing essential supplies to Pakistan amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has provided supplies including 685,000 KN-95 masks, fifty thousand protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic Kits and one thousand Pulse Oximeters to Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said earlier the US government had also provided two hundred ventilators to Pakistan for Covid-19 patients.

The spokesperson said this timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts.