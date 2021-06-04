Pakistan appreciates US for providing COVID-19 essential supplies
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office has appreciated the US government for providing essential supplies to Pakistan amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
The US has provided supplies including 685,000 KN-95 masks, fifty thousand protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic Kits and one thousand Pulse Oximeters to Pakistan.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said earlier the US government had also provided two hundred ventilators to Pakistan for Covid-19 patients.
The spokesperson said this timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts.
Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity ... 09:36 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58%, ...
