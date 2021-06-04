'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt’s first-ever joint air defence exercise concludes

05:52 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt's first-ever joint air defence exercise concludes
The Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise 'Sky Guards-1' concluded with the final phase of the live firing exercise and closing ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces took part in the exercise, the first-ever of its kind.

“The two weeks long exercise was focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the air defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat,” the ISPR added.

Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

The chief guest witnessed a live-fire demonstration of different weapons including the Igla man-potable air defence missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and the Crotale missile by Pakistan Airforce Air Defence, the ISPR added.

“Commander Army Air Defence Command lauded the professionalism of participating troops and emphasized the need to be abreast with emerging trends and techniques,” it added.

Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Director General Air Operations PAF, Observer Brig-Gen Emad Hagi from Bahrain and others officials of both countries attending the closing ceremony of the joint exercise.

