'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt’s first-ever joint air defence exercise concludes
Share
The Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise 'Sky Guards-1' concluded with the final phase of the live firing exercise and closing ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, according to the military’s media wing.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces took part in the exercise, the first-ever of its kind.
“The two weeks long exercise was focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the air defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat,” the ISPR added.
Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.
Pakistan-Egypt Air Defence Excercise ’Sky Guard-1’ concludes in Cairo. In the concluding ceremony, #Pakistan was represented by Lt. Gen. Hamood-Uz-Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD). Ambassador Sajid Bilal also graced the occasion.#APPNews @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/GRz8poJRJM— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) June 4, 2021
The chief guest witnessed a live-fire demonstration of different weapons including the Igla man-potable air defence missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and the Crotale missile by Pakistan Airforce Air Defence, the ISPR added.
“Commander Army Air Defence Command lauded the professionalism of participating troops and emphasized the need to be abreast with emerging trends and techniques,” it added.
Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Director General Air Operations PAF, Observer Brig-Gen Emad Hagi from Bahrain and others officials of both countries attending the closing ceremony of the joint exercise.
Sky Guard-1 2021: Pakistan-Egypt first joint air ... 09:00 PM | 28 May, 2021
The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Defence Exercise “Sky Guard -1" 2021 was held in ...
- POCO launches POCO M3 Pro 5G in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale ...05:58 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- 'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt’s first-ever joint air defence ...05:52 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan appreciates US for providing COVID-19 essential supplies05:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- PM Imran breaks ground for up-gradation, rehabilitation of ...04:51 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- realme 5G summit ends with a commitment to bring 5G phones to 100 ...04:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Sana Khan claps back at troll who mocked her wearing hijab02:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani stars react to Malala's stance on marriage01:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with roses12:41 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021