Coronavirus returns to New Zealand after 102 days
05:55 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
WELLINGTON – New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.

Addressing a news conference, Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.

