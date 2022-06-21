Watch: First trailer of ISPR’s Team Muhafiz is out now 

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has shared the first official trailer of the most anticipated animated series of Pakistan, Team Muhafiz.

The series is a joint venture of ISPR & Geo Productions in association with AZ Corp.

The story follows a group of teenage volunteers, who run a youth centre and have taken it upon themselves to eradicate social injustices and other ills from the society.

“Their mission is to instill values of fairness, compassion and justice for all. Armed with their unique talents and under the guidance of their mentor, Farman, they stand up against Injustice. They are…???????????????? ????????????????????????????!!!” ISPR provides sneak peek into the story of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISPR Official (@isprofficial1)

Some of the best artists from the showbiz industry, including Sajal Ali, Ahsan Kha, Nayyar Ejaz, Daneer Mobeen, Syed Shafaat Ali, have provided voiceovers for the characters of Team Muhafiz.