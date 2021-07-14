Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama

08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
The first teaser of Mahirah Khan’s upcoming drama “Hum kahan ke sachay thay” has been released, exciting Lollywood queens’ fans eagerly waiting for it.

Mahira Khan's comeback has been speculated for quite some time now but the superstar is officially returning to the screen now.

Buckling up for her comeback on the small screen after six-year hiatus, Khan glides into the mysterious character of Mehreen Mansoor for her upcoming drama serial Hum Kahaan Ke Sachay Thay.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mahira delighted her fans with a gorgeous portrait as she was all dressed up in a yellow dress with braided hair and nerdy glasses to finish her look.

Penned by the legendary writer Umera Ahmed, the drama features Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and more in prominent roles.

Although the release date of the drama has not been officially announced yet.

Mahira Khan is a versatile Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in ...

