Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs11.5 per litre from July 16

09:06 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs11.5 per litre from July 16
Share

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to surge by up to Rs11.5 per litre from July 16, 2021.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting an increase by Rs11.5/litre in petrol price and Rs2.40 in high speech diesel price for remaining days of the running month.

The regulatory body has proposed Rs1.40 increase in light speed diesel’s price and Rs1.5/litre in kerosene oil price

The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.

Earlier, the federal government had raised petrol prices by Rs 2 per litre for the first half of July.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet had said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5-6/litre increase in petrol price but Prime Minister Imran Khan approved only Rs2/litre hike.

More From This Category
Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested over ...
09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Pakistan 'to host Afghan leaders for peace ...
09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
UAE becomes first Gulf country to open embassy in ...
06:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC’s batsmen ...
05:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit ...
02:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
School classes, Indoor dining suspended as COVID ...
01:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama
08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr