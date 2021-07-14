Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs11.5 per litre from July 16

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to surge by up to Rs11.5 per litre from July 16, 2021.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting an increase by Rs11.5/litre in petrol price and Rs2.40 in high speech diesel price for remaining days of the running month.

The regulatory body has proposed Rs1.40 increase in light speed diesel’s price and Rs1.5/litre in kerosene oil price

The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.

Earlier, the federal government had raised petrol prices by Rs 2 per litre for the first half of July.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet had said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5-6/litre increase in petrol price but Prime Minister Imran Khan approved only Rs2/litre hike.