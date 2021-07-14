US building new combined joint operations center in Israel
WASHINGTON/TEL AVIV – The United States is building a new combined joint operations center (CJOC) at an Israeli airbase, according to a government notice.
The US Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 shared images of its detachment pouring concrete for the walls of a new building at Hatzor Air Base.
NMCB-11 Detachment Israel hitting a big milestone, placing concrete for the Combined Joint Operation Center (CJOC) Project!Posted by Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Eleven on Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A notice released by the US government System for Award Management website on 11 July includes architectural drawings showing the building is being constructed at a location at the northern tip of Hatzor Air Base. The telecommunications plan showed it will have desks for 152 people and two meeting rooms.
The combined facility at Hatzor airforce base, also titled Kanaf 4, located in central Israel near kibbutz Hatzor after which it is named, would most likely be shared by US and Israeli personnel.
