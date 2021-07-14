South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers

08:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers
Taeil Moon, a members of South Korean boy group NCT, has set a Guinness World Record after he gained one million followers on Instagram in record time.

Launching his personal Instagram account, he set the new record after he gained the seven-digit number of followers within 'one hour and 45 mins'.

Turning to her Twitter handle, Guinness World Records official handle tweeted: "Congratulations to @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU."

The 27-year-old launched his Instagram account a week ago and now his total follower's count is 1.8 million. He has shared only five posts so far. Currently, he follows seven accounts of his fellow NCT bandmates.

Taeil debuted as a member of the group in 2016 and is now also part of the NCT U as well as NCT 127 sub-units.

Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama
08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

