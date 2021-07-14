South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers
Share
Taeil Moon, a members of South Korean boy group NCT, has set a Guinness World Record after he gained one million followers on Instagram in record time.
Launching his personal Instagram account, he set the new record after he gained the seven-digit number of followers within 'one hour and 45 mins'.
Turning to her Twitter handle, Guinness World Records official handle tweeted: "Congratulations to @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU."
Congratulations to @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram???? just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU https://t.co/uxsiHOUqSb— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 13, 2021
The 27-year-old launched his Instagram account a week ago and now his total follower's count is 1.8 million. He has shared only five posts so far. Currently, he follows seven accounts of his fellow NCT bandmates.
View this post on Instagram
Taeil debuted as a member of the group in 2016 and is now also part of the NCT U as well as NCT 127 sub-units.
Pakistan's Irfan Mehsood registers his 43rd ... 04:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has registered his 43rd Guinness World Record as he achieved the latest record ...
- Pakistan 'to host Afghan leaders for peace conference'09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- US building new combined joint operations centre in Israel09:26 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs11.5 per litre from ...09:06 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
- Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at ...05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
-
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021