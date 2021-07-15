President Alvi briefed on national security during visit to ISI headquarters
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi was given a briefing on the security situation in Pakistan and Afghan peace process during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Thursday.
A press release issued in this regard stated that the “President, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cyber-security.”
It further added that Dr. Alvi appreciated the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over their professional preparedness. DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid welcomed the President on his arrival.
صدر مملکت کو انکی خصوصی دلچسپی کے شعبے ، سائبر سیکورٹی ، پر بھی بریفنگ دی گئی— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 15, 2021
صدر پاکستان نے قومی سلامتی کیلئے آئی ایس آئی کی کاوشوں کی تعریف کی اور ان کی پیشہ وارا نہ تیاری پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا pic.twitter.com/QuBKLm8384
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) along with senior federal ministers where he was briefed on the Afghan peace process.
The meeting chaired by the premier at the ISI headquarters was also attended by heads of intelligence agencies, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and senior cabinet members.
PM Imran briefed on national, regional security ... 02:45 PM | 24 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with ...
- TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among photographers06:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs5.40/litre06:09 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates declared must for ...05:53 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
-
- Initial probe finds traces of explosives in Dasu bus blast that ...04:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Zindagi – Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new song to mark their ...04:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos in saree04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Video of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dancing together goes viral03:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021