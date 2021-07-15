Trade potential between Pakistan, Uzbekistan can be engine for prosperity: PM

TASHKENT – Pakistan, and Uzbekistan had a huge trade potential which could be proved a powerful engine for the shared prosperity and reducing inequalities in the region, the premier assured the business community of both sides.

Prime Minister Khan while speaking at the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on ‘Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities, said the connectivity of both sides in trade and bilateral spheres would open up new avenues of prosperity in the region.

He added that Pakistan has immense potential to connect Central Asia with rest of the world and become a hub of trade, and also assured all traders of Uzbekistan that Pakistan would extend all possible facilitation in the promotion of trade.

Meanwhile, more than 100 top Pakistani businessmen and investors representing major export sectors and logistic services attended the forum. The Forum envisions enhancing and diversifying the volume of trade between the two sides, exchanges of business delegations, identifying new avenues of trade and investment, and involving the private sector in the business ventures.

PM Imran reaches Uzbekistan on two-day official ... 12:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit, Radio Pakistan reported ...

PM Imran also highlighted Pakistan’s historical, cultural and spiritual connections with the Central Asian country. He also stressed that it presented a huge opportunity to forge a stronger partnership with Uzbek counterparts.

Commending the conclusion of a large number of business contracts and deals between various companies on the two sides, Khan also emphasized, in particular, the primary importance of promoting connectivity and highlighted in this regard Pakistan’s readiness to provide access through Pakistani seaports. He also highlighted the importance of Teans-Afghan railway project, connecting Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar.

PM while addressing on Afghan issue said that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance in advancing the connectivity agenda; he also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of the Afghan peace process.