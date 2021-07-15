PM Imran reaches Uzbekistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

Report quoting officials cited that the premier has arrived in Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Khan is accompanied by a senior delegation including Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, and Atif Khan.

Both sides will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and defense cooperation while the leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of agreements and MoUs will also be signed in areas of mutual interest, including transportation of goods, cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries, trade, education, culture, and tourism. PM Imran will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Khan will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think tanks, and scholars.