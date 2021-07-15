PM Imran reaches Uzbekistan on two-day official visit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.
Report quoting officials cited that the premier has arrived in Tashkent at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrives in Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of @president_uz.#PMIKinUzbekistan pic.twitter.com/rCRnJOAgkK— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 15, 2021
Khan is accompanied by a senior delegation including Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, and Atif Khan.
Both sides will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and defense cooperation while the leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
A number of agreements and MoUs will also be signed in areas of mutual interest, including transportation of goods, cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries, trade, education, culture, and tourism. PM Imran will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.
PM @ImranKhanPTI, on the invitation of 🇺🇿’s President H. E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is undertaking a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, accompanied by FM @SMQureshiPTI and a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet & leading businessmen.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 15, 2021
🇵🇰🤝🇺🇿#PMIKinUzbekistan pic.twitter.com/US8TfLMcnK
Khan will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think tanks, and scholars.
PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, ... 03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD/TASHKENT – A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan President ...
- President Alvi briefed on national security during visit to ISI ...03:21 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Taliban grab 3bn Pakistani rupees from Pak-Afghan check post: reports02:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- WATCH: Indian bride who travelled to wedding venue on car bonnet ...02:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran hails Digital Media Wing for highlighting Pakistan’s ...01:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
-
- Maya Ali's celebration party takes the internet by storm12:43 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers08:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021