Sana Fakhar’s husband ‘talks about’ their broken marriage

This week Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar announced separation from her husband of 14 years, Fakhar Jaffry.

Now, many speculations are doing rounds on the internet over their couple equation. As per various news outlets, Fakhar Jaffry has expressed hopes to fix their broken marriage. He said all the allegations and news about Sana Fakhar were wrong.

Further, if rumuors are to be believed, Fakhar has stated that their kids would remain with Sana as the whole divorce episode was horrific for the kids.

Soon after Sana announced they have parted ways, Fakhar also took to his Instagram handle and reacted to the announcement of separation.

'Life takes us to some point where even two love birds take there own ways ..it won’t b easy without you and never will all I want to say u We’R and u are the best person I ever flew with b God with you all the best @sana_fakhar ????????', his captioned read.

Earlier, the 43-year-old actress took to her social media handle and wrote, “Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much.'

“With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress gave many hit films to the Pakistani film industry. She married Fakhar at the very peak of her career.

The duo got married in 2008 and have been together for 14 years. The couple was known to be the most stable couples from the film fraternity. Sana and Fakhar are parents to two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.