Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra blessed with a baby girl

Ace designer Ali Xeeshan and his wife Myra has been blessed with their second child, a beautiful daughter.

The 32-year-old designer took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture with a pink background and text that read,

“Today I mark myself as the luckiest man because I am blessed with a baby girl.” Attaching the pink ribbon and evil eye talisman emoji, he wrote in the caption, “Giggles, curls, ribbons and bows! Our adorable baby girl is here making us the happiest.”

He also posed with his wife and kids on a balcony à la the British royal family and captioned the family photo with, “We have welcomed our daughter Sushana in our home and hearts. She’s as gorgeous as her mama. P.S. Jansher is [a] little upset sharing his limelight,” he added.

Back in 2019, Ali tied the knot with journalist Myrah Khan and had a beautiful reception in Islamabad with family and friends.