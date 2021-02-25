Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra welcome first baby
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan and his wife Myra have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, the ace courtier introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture of their little family.
“So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny? (Surah Ar Rehman Ayah 13). Everyone, God has blessed us with a baby boy. Meet Jansher Ali.” he captioned the post.
Myrah also shared the same picture of her family on her own Instagram account, calling the experience the “Purest form of love and joy!”
Earlier, he showcased his latest collection Numaish at the 'Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021' which highlights the bitter reality of the bizarre matrimonial tradition - dowry, in an artistic way.
Making a bold yet socially responsible statement through his craft regarding the deep-rooted dilemma surrounding dowry, Xeeshan presented a young girl who graced the ramp laden with heavy bridal attire, makeup and jewellery; pulling a cart full of "goodies" down a runway as a showstopper.
Back in 2019, Xeeshan tied the knot with journalist Myrah Khan in a beautiful ceremony in Islamabad.
