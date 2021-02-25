ECP orders action against top officers over NA-75 Daska by-poll 'rigging'
Web Desk
06:55 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
ECP orders action against top officers over NA-75 Daska by-poll 'rigging'
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered stern action against top administration officials of Gujranwala and Sialkot after it declared the NA-75 Daska by-poll null and void over rigging allegations.

The ECP has also summoned the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police on March 4 over "negligence in their duties" during by-elections held on February 19.

It also directed the government to remove incumbent Commissioner Gujranwala Division and the Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Range from their posts and transfer them out of the division.

The commission has ordered the federal and Punjab government to suspend Deputy Commission Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, DPO Sialkot Hasan Asad Alvi, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain, DSP Sambrial Zulfiqar Virk and DSP Daska Mohammad Ramazan.

It also asked the government to never appoint these official for election duty.

"The Election Commission will conduct an inquiry against these officers or will ask the federal or provincial government to carry out the probe, a matter which will be decided later," said the press release.

