US hands over IT wall to strengthen Punjab Covid-19 Command and Control Center

07:14 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
US hands over IT wall to strengthen Punjab Covid-19 Command and Control Center
Share

LAHORE – The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on Thursday handed over an IT wall to the Health Department to help strengthen the COVID-19 Command and Control Center’s capacity to monitor, analyze the data and effectively respond to cases across the province.

USAID has partnered with Pakistan’s federal and provincial health departments to strengthen Command and Control Centers at Health Secretariats across four provinces and two regions to reinforce the Government of Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The Punjab Command and Control Center will lead high-level monitoring and decision making on COVID-19 at present, as well as other public health threats in the future.

Punjab Secretary for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younis, and USAID Provincial Director for Punjab Kevin Sharp participated in the handover ceremony.

“The Command and Control Center will provide strategic and policy level guidance to help in the prevention, detection and notification of infectious diseases,” said Kevin Sharp, USAID Provincial Director for Punjab.

“Our collaboration on the response to COVID-19 builds upon the legacy of partnership and our shared goal to save lives through the delivery of basic, essential health services in the province.”

USAID’s partnership with the Government of Punjab to improve the healthcare system in the province includes the establishment of disease monitoring units in all 36 districts and training of around 1200 healthcare workers in monitoring and response for COVID-19, and infection prevention and control.

More From This Category
PAF releases promo of new song to honour heroes ...
08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army chief offers Iraq cooperation in ...
07:32 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
ECP orders action against top officers over NA-75 ...
06:55 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Air Force celebrates golden jubilee of ...
06:01 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Shehzad Roy releases special video message for ...
04:40 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademark in ...
05:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Xeeshan and wife Myra welcome first baby
06:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr