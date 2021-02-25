PAF releases promo of new song to honour heroes of Operation Swift Retort
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released promo of a national song prepared to honor the heroes of Operation Swift Retort, an action which was taken to school belligerent neighbour, India.
The song highlights patriotism and reaffirms the resolve that every personnel of Pakistan Air Force is ready to defend Pakistan at every time.
Teaser of new #PAF song pic.twitter.com/APvAfY2b9e— MB (@MahamBanori) February 24, 2021
On Feb 27, 2019, PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets over the disputed border region of Kashmir, in a significant escalation of the crisis between the two nuclear-armed powers.
The same day, India confirmed the loss of one plane (MiG-21 Bison) and said it shot down a Pakistani jet (F-16) as it responded to the incident. However, the Indian claim was later debunked by US officials who said that they have counted the number of Pakistan Air Force F-16s in service and can say that none were lost to the Indian Air Force on Feb 27 this year.
Pakistan also captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and to India's fury, published a video of him. He was later handed over to India authorities.
The confrontation came a day after India said it launched airstrikes in Pakistan territory in the first such incursion by Indian air force planes since the India-Pakistan war of 1971.
For the first time, Pakistan names second hero ... 08:13 PM | 6 Mar, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has revealed the names of its pilots who shot down two Indian warplanes last week, in a fierce ...
- PAF releases promo of new song to honour heroes of Operation Swift ...08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief offers Iraq cooperation in development, defence ...07:32 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- US hands over IT wall to strengthen Punjab Covid-19 Command and ...07:14 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- ECP orders action against top officers over NA-75 Daska by-poll ...06:55 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Shehzad Roy releases special video message for children as Pakistan ...04:40 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari finally breaks silence on where and how he met Sadaf ...05:46 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Ayesha Omar to launch beauty line of organic products03:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021