Nine foreigners arrested for scuffling with police in Pakistan capital

ISLAMABAD – Nine nationals of an African country were arrested in Pakistan capital of Islamabad for engaging in a scuffle with police officials.

The arrest comes after the video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the foreigners roughing up police officials on a road in G-10/1 area.

The incident took place on September 2 and since then the police have taken no action against the foreign nationals in an attempt to hush up the case. However, they were arrested after social media users expressed highlighted the matter.

Reports said there was an altercation between a group of locals and nationals of the African country after a road accident. At that time, a police patrolling team reached the spot and called the Ramna police to handle the matter.

The foreigners later started arguing with the policemen and asked them to show their identity as they suspected them to be impersonators trying to support the group of locals. After the arguments intensified, the foreign national started beating the police officials.

Islamabad Police vs Nigerian citizens ???? pic.twitter.com/IBmIByn0ZH — Sardar Bilal (@BilalSardaR123) September 10, 2023

When the police called more support, the foreign nationals approached their embassy. In the meantime, the local group escaped from the scene. A counselor of the embassy reached the spot and tendered an apology took the countermen with him.

A police official has confirmed the arrest of the nine foreign nationals in the case registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

He said all legal formalities in the case will be fulfilled.