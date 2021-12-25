Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with new funny video

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, are famous for sharing entertaining videos and their fans can’t get enough of them.

On Saturday, Sania once again shared a hilarious video on her official Instagram.

In the latest Instagram video, Shoaib can be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

In response, Sania sings a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji.

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is well-known for her funny videos. The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.

The video garnered thousands of views and comments in just a few hours.