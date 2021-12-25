Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with new funny video

10:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with new funny video
Share

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, are famous for sharing entertaining videos and their fans can’t get enough of them.

On Saturday, Sania once again shared a hilarious video on her official Instagram.

In the latest Instagram video, Shoaib can be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

In response, Sania sings a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji. 

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is well-known for her funny videos. The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.

The video garnered thousands of views and comments in just a few hours. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

More From This Category
Kubra Khan’s magic trick video will leave you ...
10:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding ...
06:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Merry Christmas - Celebrities send best wishes to ...
06:15 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Hareem Shah shares details of how she married ...
07:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing ...
05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with new funny video
10:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr