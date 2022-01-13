Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

07:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 as Pakistan is facing the fifth wave of pandemic triggered by the Omicron variant. 

More to follow...

