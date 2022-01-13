Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
07:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 as Pakistan is facing the fifth wave of pandemic triggered by the Omicron variant.
I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon. Please continue to take all precautions specially wearing a mask at all times— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 13, 2022
More to follow...
