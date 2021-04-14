Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan continues to grapple with the third wave of coronavirus. Despite the tightening social distancing rules and travel restrictions, a high number of cases are still being reported on a daily basis.

Sami Khan is the latest celebrity to get infected by the third wave of COVID-19 infection in Pakistan.

The Saraab star took to his Instagram handle to share the news with the fans. Updating his followers, the 40 year old revealed that he has immediately isolated himself.

“I’ve tested positive for covid 19 today and will be isolating myself at my home,” he wrote.

Further, he added, “May Allah bless us all with best shifa, ameen. Need your good wishes and prayers,”

Fellow actors and friends Shahzad Sheikh, Sumbul Iqbal also commented to wish him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others are battling the virus.