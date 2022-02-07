Pakistan sees major drop in fresh Covid tally with 3,338 new infections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday registered 3,338 fresh coronavirus infections, a fall of over 1,500 cases in a span of 24 hours.

According to the last available figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 38 people died of the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the national positivity ratio dropped to 7.45 percent.

The overall toll has now surged to 29,516 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,463,111.

Statistics 7 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,779

Positive Cases: 3338

Positivity %: 7.45%

Deaths :38

Patients on Critical Care: 1684 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 7, 2022

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,779 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care was 1,684.

Around 4,905 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,344,403. As of Monday, the total count of active cases dropped to 89,192.

Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ... 09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022 NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to post Covid complications at the age of 92 on ...

As many as 552,262 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 489,655 in Punjab, 203,110 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,628 in Islamabad, 34,819 in Balochistan, 40,741 in Azad Kashmir and 10,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,252 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,905 in Sindh, 6,053 in KP, 988 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.