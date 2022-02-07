Pakistan sees major drop in fresh Covid tally with 3,338 new infections
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday registered 3,338 fresh coronavirus infections, a fall of over 1,500 cases in a span of 24 hours.
According to the last available figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 38 people died of the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the national positivity ratio dropped to 7.45 percent.
The overall toll has now surged to 29,516 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,463,111.
Statistics 7 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 7, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,779
Positive Cases: 3338
Positivity %: 7.45%
Deaths :38
Patients on Critical Care: 1684
Pakistan conducted a total of 44,779 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care was 1,684.
Around 4,905 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,344,403. As of Monday, the total count of active cases dropped to 89,192.
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ... 09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to post Covid complications at the age of 92 on ...
As many as 552,262 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 489,655 in Punjab, 203,110 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,628 in Islamabad, 34,819 in Balochistan, 40,741 in Azad Kashmir and 10,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,252 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,905 in Sindh, 6,053 in KP, 988 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Rehman Malik put on ventilator after contracting ... 01:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Rehman Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PSL7, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars face off against Gladiators today ...11:25 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 matches in Lahore10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Australia reopens to foreign tourists after two-year hiatus10:22 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming Shahrukh Khan 'spit' ...09:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan sees major drop in fresh Covid tally with 3,338 new ...09:26 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021