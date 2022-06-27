Pakistan reports two Covid-19 deaths as positivity ratio nears 3%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 382 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 2.85 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall is 30,390. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,534,270.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 87. Pakistan conducted a total of 13,412 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 267 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,248.

COVID-19 Statistics 27 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 13,412

Positive Cases: 382

Positivity %: 2.85%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 87 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 27, 2022

As many as 579,530 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,112 in Punjab, 219,937 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,028 in Islamabad, 35,525 in Balochistan, 43,379 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,759 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The situation in Sindh’s capital city of Karachi continues to worse as the positivity ratio has surged to 22.65%.