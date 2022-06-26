Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 406 infections were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 2.81 percent.

The country reported 406 fresh cases of coronavirus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.

COVID-19 Statistics 26 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,437

Positive Cases: 406

Positivity %: 2.81%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 94 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 26, 2022

The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 14,437 samples. This took Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity to 2.81%.

Moreover, two people suffering from coronavirus died during the last 24 hours.

As per the NIH stats, 94 other patients are undergoing treatment in intensive-care units countrywide.