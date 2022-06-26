Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 406 infections were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 2.81 percent.
The country reported 406 fresh cases of coronavirus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Sunday morning.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,437
Positive Cases: 406
Positivity %: 2.81%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 94
The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 14,437 samples. This took Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity to 2.81%.
Moreover, two people suffering from coronavirus died during the last 24 hours.
As per the NIH stats, 94 other patients are undergoing treatment in intensive-care units countrywide.
