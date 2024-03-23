Nation celebrates Pakistan Day showcasing military might

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are celebrating National Day with military parade as hundreds flocked to the heart of country's capital to watch colourful parade showcasing the country’s military power and heritage.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today on Saturday, recommitting to country's progress and stability. Pakistan Day commemorates the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of a separate homeland for South Asia's Muslims.

The day began with 31-gun salutes in the capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered for the country's prosperity and solidarity. The national flag was hoisted on government buildings.

Pakistan Day Parade

The key event is the grand military parade in Islamabad, featuring contingents from the armed forces and security forces, as well as aerobatic maneuvers by fighter planes.

An investiture ceremony is slated at Aiwan-e-Sadar where President Asif Ali Zardari will distribute medals to individuals for their outstanding contributions.

Radio Pakistan and PTV are airing special programs to highlight the day's significance and honor the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.