Saudi defence minister, GCC delegation to attend Pakistan Day parade

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman al-Saud will arrive in Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 as chief guest.

According to sources, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir had invited the Saudi defence minister to Pakistan during his recent visit to the kingdom.

Sources say that heads of the investment organisations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will also accompany the Saudi defence minister to Pakistan on March 23.

Sources say that the commander of the armed forces of Bahrain will also attend the Pakistan Day parade, which will be held in Islamabad on Saturday morning.