Kate Middleton breaks shocking news about her health

After days of speculation about her disappearance from the public domain and concerns about her health, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton came out with a shocking news for her well-wishers and the media.
In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she is in the early stages of treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer. It was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months", she said, adding, "I am well and getting stronger every day."
She didn't disclose details of the cancer, but Kensington Palace says the princess will make a full recovery. Kate however explained in her video message that there was no confirmation of cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January. "However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
