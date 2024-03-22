Kate Middleton breaks shocking news about her health

After days of speculation about her disappearance from the public domain and concerns about her health, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton came out with a shocking news for her well-wishers and the media.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she is in the early stages of treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer. It was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months", she said, adding, "I am well and getting stronger every day."

She didn't disclose details of the cancer, but Kensington Palace says the princess will make a full recovery. Kate however explained in her video message that there was no confirmation of cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January. "However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.