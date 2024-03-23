Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)