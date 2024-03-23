Search

x
Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Web Desk
08:24 AM | 23 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Facebook Comments

