Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-16- Updated 09:00 AM
09:10 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 16, 2020 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|111.5
|113.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|400.3
|402.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|117
|119
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.95
|24.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.1
|24.4
|Euro
|EUR
|182
|184.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.25
|17.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|491
|493.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.05
|38.4
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|100.2
|100.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|16.95
|17.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|404.5
|406.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.9
|43.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41
|41.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113
|115
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.6
|17.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|166.8
|167.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.05
|5.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|203
|206
|US Dollar
|USD
|157
|158
- Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah tests positive for Covid-1910:28 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing 7-year-old in Lahore10:21 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- UAE widens 10-year 'golden' visa scheme: Here’s all you need to know09:57 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:10 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan—16 November 202009:01 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents from 1976
12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020