02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah raises eyebrows
Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir who recently celebrated daughter Alyana's Aqiqa ceremony.

Brimming with happiness and laughter, the entire vibe of the festivity was drop-dead gorgeous and joyful which left the fans gushing.

However, Sarah Khan and Falak's disinterested attitude while seated next to each other in one of the viral videos have left the netizens shocked.

In the aforementioned video, netizens pinpointed the absence of Shabir's romantic attitude towards Sarah. The keyboard warriors maintained that the couple seemed quite aloof and detached.

Baby girl Alyana was also spotted in the beautiful pictures alongside members of the entertainment vicinity namely Noor Zafar Khan, Imran Ashraf, Nausheen Shah, Gohar Rasheed and many others.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

