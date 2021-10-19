Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's special fans celebrate baby Alyana's birth
04:40 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's special fans celebrate baby Alyana's birth
Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir who recently welcomed a new addition to their family.

The baby girl is named Alyana and the new parents in town are over the moon post the birth of their first child.

Similarly, an adorable video is spreading like wildfire on the internet where some women can be spotted warmly celebrating baby Alyana's birth.

In the aforementioned video, a group of middle-aged women were spotted standing in harmony donning traditional attires and warmly congratulating the actress on the news of becoming a mother.

This video has been shared by Sarah Khan on her social media handle and the showbiz personality even wrote an appreciative note for the ladies,

“This is just adorable. MashaAllah I love how my fans are literally celebrating the birth of my child. It’s a blessing and it’s so cute.”, the 29-year-old wrote.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

