Alka Yagnik has the sweetest birthday wish for Imran Abbas
Love is flowing in from across the border as veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik wished Imran Abbas a happy birthday.
The 39-year-old heartthrob has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Riding high on the success of his drama serials, the handsome actor is blessed with vocal talent too.
The Agar Tum Saath Ho singer shares a beautiful friendship bond with Imran and earlier we saw an adorable exchange of compliments when Imran sang Alka’s song while driving to Swat.
Wishing him a very happy birthday, Alka penned a super sweet wish, "Ohhh! Was ure birthday today !!??? wish u a v v happy birthday,n joy, prosperity and good health ahead !!! God bless ... lotsa love"
On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama serial Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.
Moreover, he is all set to star in the drama serial Tumhare Husn ke Naam alongside Saba Qamar and Asad Siddiqui.
