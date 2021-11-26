Latest video of TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s takes the internet by storm
03:57 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Latest video of TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s takes the internet by storm
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum has got the population fixated on her escapades and is adored by her massive fan followings owing to her beautiful looks and active social media presence.

Following the footsteps of her Tiktoker sister Jannat Mirza, Alishbah started to attract a huge audience to her content and quickly became a fan favourite.

The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared a video of herself whilst dancing onto the tunes of Katrina Kaif's sizzling number Tip Tip Barsa Pani while mistakenly slapping a man. "Or kro tip tip barsa paani," she captioned it.

Dressed in a casual and chic outfit, Alishbah looked breathtaking as she donned a cute white and lilac outfit while having the time of her life. During the dance video, Anjum hilariously hits a man while showcasing her killer dance moves.

On the work front, Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

