Alizeh Shah’s video message on Independence Day draws severe public criticism
Web Desk
02:26 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s video message on Independence Day draws severe public criticism
Share

Pakistan’s glam star Alizeh Shah faced severe backlash over her video message on Independence Day.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star took to her Instagram stories and posted a video message on the auspicious day.

In her statement she said, “I don’t know to whom should I wish independence day, maybe to rapists who are wandering freely and because of them, many girls are unable to step out and work, ladies can’t even travel on the highway with their families, a common girl and even a celebrity can’t wear clothes of her own choice. I suggest you guys, do positive use of social media and be kind to each other. Whatever bad thoughts you have don’t say it to anyone. Don’t let people die of depression because Independence is for everyone not only just you”.

Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses with the moral brigade always on her case.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Directed by Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.

Her statement received public backlash.

More From This Category
Yasir Hussain contracts coronavirus despite ...
03:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
First Pakistani female biker Samar Khan reaches ...
02:39 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib ...
11:23 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for ...
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first ...
07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation ...
06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain contracts coronavirus despite vaccination
03:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr