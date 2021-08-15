Alizeh Shah’s video message on Independence Day draws severe public criticism
Pakistan’s glam star Alizeh Shah faced severe backlash over her video message on Independence Day.
The Ehd-e-Wafa star took to her Instagram stories and posted a video message on the auspicious day.
In her statement she said, “I don’t know to whom should I wish independence day, maybe to rapists who are wandering freely and because of them, many girls are unable to step out and work, ladies can’t even travel on the highway with their families, a common girl and even a celebrity can’t wear clothes of her own choice. I suggest you guys, do positive use of social media and be kind to each other. Whatever bad thoughts you have don’t say it to anyone. Don’t let people die of depression because Independence is for everyone not only just you”.
Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses with the moral brigade always on her case.
On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.
Directed by Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.
Her statement received public backlash.
