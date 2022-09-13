Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture on Instagram

Lollywood diva Noor Zafar Khan is widely acknowledged for her exquisite beauty, modest fashion choices and talent.

Khan is loved by millions of Pakistanis and she has managed to establish herself as one of the A-listers in the drama industry.

The Gustakh Ishq actress recently shared a picture with fans on Instagram. However, the bold yet stunning picture did not sit well with netizens and they snubbed her for wearing such outfits.

The Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi actress donned everyday sweats and a top that accentuated her unique physique.

Fans of Khan were upset over her latest picture as it didn't match her Instagram aesthetic. Some of the netizens went above and beyond to criticise Khan for her messy room.

Focusing more on Khan's attire than her unkempt bedroom, the Khidmat Guzar actress' fans schooled her on her wardrobe choices.

Despite trolling and unsolicited suggestions, Khan stayed unbothered and didn't let the criticism get the best of her.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Chalawa and Bharam for which she gained much recognition.