Katrina Kaif exudes charm in the latest pictures from Maldives vacation

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 39-year-old actress posted breathtaking pictures in casual beach attire.

Leaving the temperature soaring, the Bollywood diva took to Instagram and shared the sizzling snaps. She won hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and well-toned abs.

The Bang Bang actress who is truly a fashionista at heart turned up the heat in her sexy beachwear as she posted a gratitude note for her fun-filled birthday holiday in the Maldives.

"Such a amazingggggggg time …… ✌️Thank u @discoversoneva for making everything flawless ????????????#discoversoneva", captioned the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Some reports in the media hinted at Katrina’s pregnancy as fans of the Tiger 3 star raised the question of her absence from the media. Her fans are also waiting for the couple to make an official announcement.

On the work front, Katrina will be gracing the big screen with the upcoming film Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.