Azerbaijan’s defence minister calls on PM Imran Khan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister of Defence of the Republic Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to Pakistan.
A statement issued by the PM Office said the premier expressed a desire to further expand brotherly relations with a special focus on bilateral trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts during a meeting with the Azeri defence chief.
Khan acknowledged Baku’s contribution in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir.
Minister of Defence of the Republic Azerbaijan🇦🇿 Colonel General Zakir Hasanov called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 today.#OIC48CFM #OICinPakistan pic.twitter.com/W8iv0hVMeG— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 21, 2022
The two sides emphasized sincere friendly relations and vowed to further cement relations between the two Muslim countries.
Meanwhile, the Azeri minister noted that the military cooperation between Islamabad and Baku is developing steadily. He also expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position at all levels.
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC ... 07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Chinese ...
Hasanov also mentioned that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
- Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur ...10:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Azerbaijan’s defence minister calls on PM Imran Khan09:51 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan Army Chief, Egyptian FM discuss regional security, bilateral ...09:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022