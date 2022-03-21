Azerbaijan’s defence minister calls on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
09:51 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Source: Prime Minister of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Minister of Defence of the Republic Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to Pakistan.

A statement issued by the PM Office said the premier expressed a desire to further expand brotherly relations with a special focus on bilateral trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts during a meeting with the Azeri defence chief.

Khan acknowledged Baku’s contribution in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir.

The two sides emphasized sincere friendly relations and vowed to further cement relations between the two Muslim countries.

Meanwhile, the Azeri minister noted that the military cooperation between Islamabad and Baku is developing steadily. He also expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position at all levels.

Hasanov also mentioned that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.

