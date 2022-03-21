PTI changes Islamabad rally venue from D-Chowk
PTI changes Islamabad rally venue from D-Chowk
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has moved the venue of the D-Chowk rally to Parade Ground as the capital administration refused to allow political rallies in the Red Zone area to avoid any clash.

Ruling party leaders claim that the venue of the much-anticipated power show was shifted as D-Chowk was not able to cater to more than one million people however some reports suggest that administration turned down the requests for rallies in the Red Zone citing security concerns.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said officials requested permission to use Parade Ground as the rally venue saying Imran Khan will hold the 'largest public meeting' in the history of Pakistan.

Reports also claim that the administration refused to allow the ruling PTI and the opposition parties to avoid any possibility of clash in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the alliance of opposition parties also scheduled a joint public meeting at Constitution Avenue on March 23 however, the date was later changed to March 25.

Last week, Islamabad High Court ruled against holding any political gathering in Red Zone which houses key government institutions including the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Presidency, and the Prime Minister Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wanted record people in capital power show calling it an effort to ‘fight for the soul of Pakistan’.

