Search

AnalysisBlog

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Ayaan Mashhood 06:06 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Unprecedented floods in Pakistan
Source: Express Tribune

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. It is characterized by changes in weather patterns and shifts in climatic temperatures, and it has a significant impact on various countries worldwide, including Pakistan which is among the top 10 nations most affected by changes in climate, leading to a reduction in agriculture production and droughts along with an increase in coastal erosion.

Recently, floods in Pakistan have caused extensive damage, devastating thousands of acres of land and displacing millions of people, resulting in loss of lives. According to preliminary estimates, floods have affected 33% of the country's cultivated land, which is 7 million hectares out of a total of 22 million hectares. Initial assessments indicate damages of Rs298 billion in the agriculture and livestock sector. The agriculture sector plays a significant role in Pakistan's economy, contributing 23% of GDP and 19% to gross output while also employing 37.4% of the labour force.

Looking at the past, the floods of 2010 hurt the agriculture sector, causing major crop production to decline by 15%. However, the destruction caused by the recent floods is of a higher magnitude and has flooded vast areas of cultivated land. This has led to a loss of 25-30% in agriculture production, including losses in livestock and crop damage. This contraction in the agriculture sector is expected to generate a gross output loss of $21 billion and a gross value addition loss of $14.7 billion, which is 3.85% of the current GDP.

This can be seen through the input-output model and will have a far-reaching impact on various sectors such as food, beverages, retail/wholesale, trade and chemicals, rubbers, and plastics. These sectors are likely to suffer heavy losses in gross output and value-added, which will impact the overall economy. The economic impact of this nature can be summarised as a reduction of GDP combined with higher inflation and increased unemployment.

The government should take steps to provide relief by renegotiating with the IMF, increasing the budgetary allocation of social safety nets, and announcing support prices for wheat and other edibles with subsidies on farm inputs and interest-free loans. Moreover, the government should focus on rebuilding infrastructure and providing support for the affected communities. It is important to note that climate change is a long-term issue that requires a comprehensive approach to mitigate its effects. This includes investing in sustainable agricultural practices, improving water management, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In conclusion, climate change is a major challenge that affects countries around the world, including Pakistan. The recent floods in the country have caused devastating damage, with a significant impact on the agriculture sector, which is a crucial contributor to the country's economy. The government must take immediate action to provide relief for affected communities and mitigate the long-term effects of climate change. Additionally, the government must work with the private sector and international organizations to address the root causes of climate change and implement effective solutions to mitigate its impacts.

Ayaan Mashhood
Ayaan Mashhood

The writer is currently enrolled in A Levels at Aitchison College Lahore.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:04 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Nestlé at the Forefront of Water Stewardship Efforts in Pakistan 

03:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's Youth: A Demographic Dividend for a Healthier Tomorrow

08:34 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Recollecting a journey through pre-partition Pakistan

07:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Women in Pakistan's Tech industry

11:59 PM | 25 May, 2023

Nuclearization of Pakistan and the Kashmir Issue

12:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Institutionalizing Evapotranspiration: A Game-Changer for Pakistan's ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:06 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: