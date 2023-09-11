LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad IGP in contempt case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Inspector General Police (IGP) of Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in a contempt case filed against him following the arrest of PTI President Parvez Elahi in Lahore.

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf issued the warrant after the IGP failed to appear before court in defiance of showcause notice served on him following the arrest. He ordered the police arrest him and present before him on Sept 18.

The notice was issued to the IGP last week after the Islamabad police arrested Elahi from Lahore’s Canal Road under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) after he was released on bail in a corruption case.

The LHC had ordered the Islamabad police chief to appear before it on September 8. However, he did not show up in court.

Last month, the PTI president was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad police and later put him in Adiala jail for 15 days.

Later, the former Punjab chief minister filed a petition in the LHC seeking contempt proceedings against the Islamabad IG.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in Lahore in a Rs70 million corruption case. Since then, he has been behind the bars as he was arrested multiple times after he was released by courts.