LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad IGP in contempt case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Inspector General Police (IGP) of Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in a contempt case filed against him following the arrest of PTI President Parvez Elahi in Lahore.
Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf issued the warrant after the IGP failed to appear before court in defiance of showcause notice served on him following the arrest. He ordered the police arrest him and present before him on Sept 18.
The notice was issued to the IGP last week after the Islamabad police arrested Elahi from Lahore’s Canal Road under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) after he was released on bail in a corruption case.
The LHC had ordered the Islamabad police chief to appear before it on September 8. However, he did not show up in court.
Last month, the PTI president was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad police and later put him in Adiala jail for 15 days.
Later, the former Punjab chief minister filed a petition in the LHC seeking contempt proceedings against the Islamabad IG.
Elahi was first arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in Lahore in a Rs70 million corruption case. Since then, he has been behind the bars as he was arrested multiple times after he was released by courts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
