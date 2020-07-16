Shehbaz Sharif's bail extended till July 23
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till July 23.

According to media details, during the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court and requested to extend his bail in money laundering and assets beyond income cases.

Strict security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. 

On June 1, the PML-N leader had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in the said cases.

