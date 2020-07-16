Maya Ali experimenting with her cooking skills

Celebrities, unable to walk down red carpets or jet off for a vacay, are exactly like us, at least in one essential way: They’re stuck at home. That means no shooting, no partying, and for many no eating out as well.

These days we’re getting to see what our favourite celebs are up to at home, particularly in their cooking areas.

Actor Maya Aly is keeping her self busy in the kitchen by experimenting with her culinary skills.

The Parey Hur Luv star recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself as she whips up some batter and chops a bunch of strawberries.

“Exploring my own hygge,” read the caption.

Maya Aly’s reactions to the coronavirus pandemic have been uplifting. The star has been generously donating and helping those in need.

She has also been urging fans via social media to practice social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

