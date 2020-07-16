Maya Ali experimenting with her cooking skills
Share
Celebrities, unable to walk down red carpets or jet off for a vacay, are exactly like us, at least in one essential way: They’re stuck at home. That means no shooting, no partying, and for many no eating out as well.
These days we’re getting to see what our favourite celebs are up to at home, particularly in their cooking areas.
Actor Maya Aly is keeping her self busy in the kitchen by experimenting with her culinary skills.
The Parey Hur Luv star recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself as she whips up some batter and chops a bunch of strawberries.
“Exploring my own hygge,” read the caption.
Maya Aly’s reactions to the coronavirus pandemic have been uplifting. The star has been generously donating and helping those in need.
View this post on Instagram
This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people. It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this. A few days ago I got this thought in my mind which I shared it with my friends @faizasaqlain_ and @saqlainhayder who also became a part of this... I am truly thankful to each and every single individual who donated and played their part even from outside Pakistan. We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this... If any one wants to donate, please contact on this number and I’ll make sure this reaches the deserving affected people. I am going to attach the list of all the items which are included in a Rashan bag. Each rashan bag costs 5k, and if anyone wants to make their own Rashan bag and send that instead of money, you can do that also... Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it.... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Please send the picture of the receipt once you make the payment in this number. +923103111121 Bank Alfalah Nift code: 0530128 Branch name: Cavalry Ground Branch Lahore Name: FAIZA SAQLAIN Account: PK51ALFH0157001004713768 Branch code: 0157 Swift code: ALFHPKKA157
She has also been urging fans via social media to practice social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been almost 5 days since I came back from my shaukat khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travellers to go through under the screening. Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative. But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear... I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been dicovered for this virus, all we can do is self care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously. I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability. I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by Insha ALLAH. For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later... Have faith in ALLAH and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity... “Beshak ALLAH is the greatest” #washyourhands #wearmask #socialdistancing
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan surpasses 259,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,477 confirmed ...10:12 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- 166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have genuine and valid ...08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta ...08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- After Lahore, online traffic challan payment facility launched in ...11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- Aagha Ali congratulates Sarah Khan on her engagement with Falaq Shabir06:07 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- YouTube takes down Hadiqa Kiani’s song about Kashmir02:43 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020