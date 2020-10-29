COAS Qamar Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting to discuss the security situation of the country.

COAS Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed “professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and internal and external security situation, a PM Office statement said on Thursday.

