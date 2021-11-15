Shoaib Malik has the sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are one of the most loved sports power-couples in South Asia.
This time around, the adorable duo paved their way to headlines as Malik wished his beautiful wife Sania a very happy birthday.
Sharing a stunning picture of the two celebrating the moment, Malik took to his social media handles and kept the birthday wish sweet and short. “Happy birthday Sanu.”
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANU ❤@MirzaSania #HappyBirthdaySania pic.twitter.com/VPTUmTA9Cw— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2021
The couple along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik celebrated Mirza’s big day in Dubai with close friends and family.
Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.
The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.
