03:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Shoaib Malik has the sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are one of the most loved sports power-couples in South Asia.

This time around, the adorable duo paved their way to headlines as Malik wished his beautiful wife Sania a very happy birthday.

Sharing a stunning picture of the two celebrating the moment, Malik took to his social media handles and kept the birthday wish sweet and short. “Happy birthday Sanu.”

The couple along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik celebrated Mirza’s big day in Dubai with close friends and family.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.

